An Orlando man is sentenced to 6 months in jail for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Orlando Man has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for his role in Capitol Riot. He also has to pay 2,000 dollars in restitution for engaging in the January 6th riot. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr. plead guilty to a charge of civil disorder last year. He was arrested in August of 2021 after being identified in a crowd of rioters that tried to stop Congress from validating Joe Biden’s presidential victory against then-President Trump. He was caught by multiple police body cameras pushing security gate barriers into police officers. According to the plea agreement, the riot caused about 1.5 million dollars in damages to the United States Capitol.