Anna Paulina Luna talks Israel, impeachment and Pinellas beach restoration

Posted on by Ray Roa
U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, in a white suit, with a microphone in her right hand.
Anna Paulina Luna speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. // Photo by Gage Skidmore

St. Pete’s representative in the U.S. House, Anna Paulina Luna, was a last-minute guest on this week’s episode of The Skinny. The first-term congresswoman talked about Pinellas beach restoration, impeachment, Israel and more.

Also on the show—Bay area political consultant Barry Edwards talks about his findings in the latest polls about Democratic and Republican fundraising in the 2024 presidential election cycle.

By the way, Edwards thinks that Luna will win her race by 10-15 points depending on who runs and how much money is spent.

Show audio is to come, and you can listen to the Nov. 2 epidode of The Skinny via wmnf.org, or on podcast services like Apple Music, TuneIn, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

