Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Author Bill DeYoung on preserving St. Petersburg history through the written word

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Author Bill DeYoung
Bill DeYoung is a journalist and author for St. Pete Catalyst

Bill DeYoung is a St. Pete native preserving the history of the city through stories of its recent past. He shared his stories on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom.

DeYoung, who got his journalism start at 17 as a copy boy for the St. Petersburg Times, is Senior Writer and Editor at the St. Pete Catalyst. He has collected his work for the Catalyst about St. Pete history through three volumes called Vintage St. Pete.

Before moving back to St. Pete, DeYoung worked for the Gainesville Sun as a music and entertainment writer and editor before writing his best-know book,  Skyway: The True Story of Tampa Bay’s Signature Bridge and the Man Who Brought It Down.

His books are largely driven by his desire to learn about subjects that have been lost or buried.

His Skyway book led him to lead a successful effort to build a memorial to the victims of the May 9, 1980, disaster that brought down the bridge and killed 35 people.

“It occurred to me that somebody needed to write it all down,” DeYoung said.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Florida Capitol
Controversial energy bill sponsored by Tampa senator passes through subcommittee

Listen: A Tampa Senator sponsored a bill in a state...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

   Florida elections bill The Florida House recently introduced a...

school board
Hear from 2024 Hillsborough School Board candidates in Districts 1 and 3

Hear from incumbent Nadia Combs and challenger Julie Magill. And...

education
Florida Virtual School appeals in its trademark fight

The public Florida Virtual School has appealed in a years-long...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Shout out to the Amazing @biggayradioshow for being voted #1 in https://link.wmnf.org/TOPTENQUEERPODCASTS #wmnf #communityradio #Music"> Can't make it to Gasparilla Music Fest? We've got you! Just tune in on wmnf.org, the WMNF App, or 88.5 on the radio dial Feb 18th from 1:30-7:30! #wmnf #Music #communityradio CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #GMF TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: 🎵 Dawson Hollow 🎵 Tune in at 2 pm for an awesome interview and great music as they prep for their upcoming show at #GMF Watch live on FB, YouTube, or 88.5 on the radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio 🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
In the Groove