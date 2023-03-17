Bacteria found in Lido Casino Beach

A part of Sarasota’s Lido Beach is under a no-swim advisory. High bacteria levels were discovered in water samples taken from Lido Casino Beach. According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, “Enterococcus bacteria can come from natural and human-made sources, such as pet waste, birds, stormwater runoff, and human sewage.” That means that “Lido Casino Beach remains open, but swimming and other forms of water recreation are not recommended.” Officials said that people should not eat shellfish gathered near any beach that has a no-swim advisory. In addition, the health office also reminded the public that raised levels of red tide continue to be discovered in all Sarasota County beaches. For WMNF News, I’m Colleen Cole.