Betsy DeVos’ family donated $280,000 to support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The DeVos family

President Trump’s former Education secretary Betsy DeVos and her family have donated $280,000 to support Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

The DeVos family is based in Michigan and often supports Republicans.

According to Salon, the DeVos family donated $200,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis fund in 2018.

The DeVos-DeSantis connection

The family is very interested in the “school choice” and “parental rights” movement.

Her family supports government funding of charter schools. Often that money comes at the expense of public schools.

Public schools

The former president of the Michigan State Board of Education has said taking funds from public schools causes “tremendous damage to learning outcomes, particularly for poor and minority kids in Michigan.”

Both Betsy DeVos and DeSantis have supported limiting discussions of race and sexual orientation in schools.

