Big Thief enchants Orlando with celestial set

Share this:

1,200 Floridians witnessed magic Monday night as Big Thief brought their ethereal sorcery to Orlando’s Beacham nightclub.

The sold-out crowd was treated to an hour and a half worth of gems, with the band kicking off with a song that singer Adrianne Lenker said they “just wrote on the bus.”

After a few false starts, the alternative-folk quartet ripped through 17 tracks spanning their five albums, while Lenker navigated solo after solo.

“I hurt my back so we’re gonna do this set sitting down,” Lenker said before they rolled into “Change,” one of the lead singles off of their newest record Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

This was the band’s first time playing Orlando—and first headlining set in Florida. The band previously served as opening act for a 2018 gig by the National at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Big Thief guitarist, Buck Meek, opened the show with a Gram Parsons meets Nathaniel Rateliff-inspired solo set of his own. His third solo record is set to come out in August.

The band has gained a significant following over the last several years and was nominated for best alternative record at the Grammys earlier this year.

Now hopefully they won’t wait three albums to come back to Florida again.