Bill allowing ‘Medication Aides’ is heading to DeSantis

Following the lead of the Senate, the House on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would allow trained certified nursing assistants to provide medications to nursing home residents.

The bill (SB 558), which unanimously passed the Senate last month, would allow certified nursing assistants to become trained as “qualified medication aides.”

They could then administer what supporters have described as “routine” medications to nursing-home residents, freeing up registered nurses to provide other needed care.

Also, qualified medication aides could perform tasks such as checking residents’ blood glucose levels.

The Florida Health Care Association, a nursing-home industry group, issued a statement Tuesday praising the bill.

“Florida’s nursing centers are dedicated to creating the best possible outcomes for vulnerable elderly Floridians and individuals with disabilities, and having a strong workforce will ensure that our residents are well supported,” association CEO Emmett Reed said in the statement. “This important legislation will help provide nurses with greater capacity to provide the highest level of care while creating a pathway for certified nursing assistants to grow their careers in long-term care.”

The bill is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

©2023 The News Service of Florida