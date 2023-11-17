Bill in Florida legislature would stop smoking and vaping at state parks

No smoking, no vaping by Vector DSGNR via iStock for WMNF News.

State Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, wants to snuff out smoking at state parks.

Woodson on Thursday filed a proposal (HB 495) that would prohibit smoking or vaping within state parks.

Violators would face $100 fines for first offenses.

The bill is filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

The state park system mostly follows the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act, which bars smoking inside buildings.

The Department of Environmental Protection said people are prohibited from smoking anywhere at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

The park is deemed a “congested area” because of its layout and large number of visitors.

Last year, lawmakers passed a measure that allows cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own.

The rule exempted unfiltered cigars.