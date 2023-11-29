Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Bill in Florida would allow people to kill bears on their property without permits

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida black bear
A Florida Black Bear rifles through a garbage can. Photo by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission via Flickr

©2023 The News Service of Florida

People would be allowed to kill bears on their property without permits when they feel threatened or think it is necessary for protection, under a bill filed Wednesday by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee.

The bill (SB 632), proposed for the legislative session that will start Jan. 9, would require people to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours of killing bears.

They also would be prohibited from possessing or selling the bear carcasses. The proposal also wouldn’t apply to people who provoke bears.

Simon’s bill is identical to a measure (HB 87) filed in September by Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe.

Simon and Shoaf in September heard from Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials over concerns about increased interactions between people and bears in Smith’s rural county southwest of Tallahassee.

Shoaf endorsed the state holding a bear hunt after Smith raised the issue as a way to help manage the area’s bear population.

Bear hunts, which have not been held since 2015, have long been controversial. The 2015 hunt was expected to result in 320 bears being killed in one week.

But after two days, 304 were dead.

A 2017 estimate placed the bear population in Florida at 4,050.

Kate MacFall, Florida state director of the Humane Society of the United States, has said the focus should be improving trash management and education to help reduce human-bear interactions.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

drag performers
Florida settles with a hotel over ‘Drag Queen Christmas’

Florida regulators and a Miami hotel have settled a dispute...

pot plants
A judge sides with Florida’s increased fees on medical marijuana companies

A judge ruled in support of Florida's $1.33 million license-renewal...

LGBTQ via WMNF iStock subscription
Broward County students walk out after transgender athlete controversy

School staff are being investigated after a transgender student played...

Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee Tribe in Florida
A bill would lead to Florida recognizing three panhandle tribes

Florida would give state recognition to three Native American tribes...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Our Review of the Month series continues! 💕 Your love and support fuels our success! Thank you! 🙌 CLICK TO LISTEN==> https://bit.ly/WMNFLISTEN #ReviewOfTheMonth #LoveAndGratitude #wmnf #Communityradio #communityradio #Music #wmnf Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next! As the festivities draw to a close, and families are packing up their to-go boxes, we all prepare to return to our daily routines. Moving into the second part of our Thankfulness series we take a moment for reflection, gratitude, and a pause to appreciate the connections we've made over the many years at WMNF. To our hosts, supporters, staff, volunteers, board members, and the friends we have yet to meet, we express our heartfelt gratitude! The sense of hope is palpable as our community radio family continues to grow. We wish we could share every cherished memory, but for now, here are a few for you to enjoy. Happy Thankfulness Day! #ThankfulnessDay #Reflection #Gratitude #Connections #CommunityRadioFamily #CherishedMemories #communityradio #wmnf #thanksgiving