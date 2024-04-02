Donate Now!
A bill that preempts local governments in Florida from making rules on wages or protecting workers from heat heads to the governor’s desk

Posted on by Staff
laborers working in the heat
Construction workers in the heat. By Artistic Operations via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A controversial measure that would prevent local governments from imposing requirements on contractors about wages and worker heat-exposure protections was formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

The bill (HB 433), which passed last month, is what’s known as a “preemption” measure, meaning it would take authority away from local governments.

As an example, the bill would prevent local governments from requiring employers “to meet or provide heat exposure requirements not otherwise required under state or federal law.”

Governments also would be barred under the bill from directing wages paid by contractors.

The bill was one of at least 25 measures that the Legislature sent to DeSantis on Tuesday.

Among the other measures, DeSantis received a bill (SB 544) that could require the state Department of Health to establish a network of swimming lesson providers to participate in a proposed Swimming Lesson Voucher Program.

The program would cover the cost of lessons for families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which, for instance, would be $60,000 for a family of four.

To be eligible, families would need to have one or more children 4 years old or younger.

The voucher program would be funded by $500,000 included in the bill.

