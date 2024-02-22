Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Bill targeting Floridians experiencing homelessness advances in House

Posted on by Chris Young
Share

Listen:

A bill that restricts people experiencing homelessness from sleeping on public property moved forward in the State House Thursday. The bill faced support and pushback for various reasons.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Representative Sam Garrison. It bans public sleeping and camping. It also allows for counties to turn certain public areas into homeless encampments.

Democratic Representative Dianne Hart voted against the bill. The Tampa representative’s district is the home to 100 tiny cottages to house Tampa’s homeless population.

“I don’t think that forcing municipalities to do what we’re doing in Tampa with our 8 million bucks that we’re putting into an encampment and even having a security does not necessarily make it completely safe, but I just cannot support this piece of legislation.”

Republican Representative Michelle Salzman voted for the bill, saying the streets weren’t safe for her when she was an unhoused child.

“There’s a reason why my parents would go hunting for a home for us to hide in. It wasn’t because we thought the streets were safe, and we just couldn’t be there, it’s because we knew if we were there we would be vulnerable.”

Others, such as Republican Representative Randy Fine, seem to just not want to see the people experiencing homelessness. At 17 years old, Fine was so shaken after seeing a single homeless person sleeping off-campus in New Haven that he wrote off attending Yale entirely.

“That was the end of his interest in potentially attending that university. It was me, it was Yale, and who knows, maybe I would’ve gone there, God forbid, had that not happened.”

The bill passed the House Health & Human Services committee 17 to 3.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

PETA Challenges Florida Bills Proposing Preemptive Ban on Cell-Cultured Meat

Listen:   In response to proposed bills by Florida lawmakers,...

A woman and man speaking to each other in a radio studio. Each has studio monitor headphones on and is speaking into a microphone.
It’s time for donations to keep ‘The Skinny’ on-air at WMNF Tampa

The time is now, Tampa Bay. WMNF Tampa’s 2024 Spring...

The Scoop: Thu., February 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Gun bills ready for a vote Florida House Judiciary Committee,...

kids social media
The Florida Senate is about to pass a bill to prevent kids from creating some social media accounts

The Florida Senate is ready to pass a high-profile bill...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Shout out to the Amazing @biggayradioshow for being voted #1 in https://link.wmnf.org/TOPTENQUEERPODCASTS #wmnf #communityradio #Music"> Can't make it to Gasparilla Music Fest? We've got you! Just tune in on wmnf.org, the WMNF App, or 88.5 on the radio dial Feb 18th from 1:30-7:30! #wmnf #Music #communityradio CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #GMF TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: 🎵 Dawson Hollow 🎵 Tune in at 2 pm for an awesome interview and great music as they prep for their upcoming show at #GMF Watch live on FB, YouTube, or 88.5 on the radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio 🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: