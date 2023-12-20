Donate Now!
A bill would eliminate the Florida Transportation Commission

cars on a highway left lane driving
Cars on a highway by PapaBear via iStock for WMNF News.

A commission appointed by the governor to help oversee Florida’s transportation system would be eliminated under a proposal filed Wednesday.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed a bill (SB 1032) that would do away with the Florida Transportation Commission.

Among its duties, the commission is involved in the appointment process for the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation.

Under state law, the commission nominates three candidates for secretary to the governor, who makes the ultimate decision.

Other duties of the commission include recommending transportation policies and evaluating the Department of Transportation’s budget requests and annual work plan.

Gruters’ bill also would make other transportation changes, including requiring a review of the boundaries of the Department of Transportation’s seven districts that could lead to recommendations about “whether any district’s boundaries should be redrawn as a result of population growth and increased urban density.”

The bill is filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

