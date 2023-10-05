Both sides speak out after viral arrest of Jacksonville man

Le'Keian Woods and JSO police officers // Wukela Communication

On Friday, a black man was brutally beaten by officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The family of Le’Keian Woods joined his attorneys for a news conference this week.

Officers repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed Woods, who appeared to resist arrest even after being zapped with a stun gun and pinned to the ground.

Woods’s mugshot shows him with both eyes swollen shut.

On Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said his officers were justified.

“Force looks ugly, as I stated before. Because all force is ugly, not because the detectives engaged in misconduct. And based on the currently available information, the agency believes that the involved detectives acted appropriately with respect to the law and JSO policy.”

At a press conference in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Woods’s attorney, Marwan Porter, fired back.

“That’s what it is: A UFC ground and pound beatdown by trained professionals — allegedly. That’s why we’re here, we need to call into question, because what the sheriff said was their conduct was in line with JSO policies and procedures.”

The family is seeking the Department of Justice to investigate the arrest.