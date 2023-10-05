Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Both sides speak out after viral arrest of Jacksonville man

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Le'Keian Woods and JSO police officers // Wukela Communication

Listen:

On Friday, a black man was brutally beaten by officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The family of Le’Keian Woods joined his attorneys for a news conference this week.

Officers repeatedly punched, elbowed, and kneed Woods, who appeared to resist arrest even after being zapped with a stun gun and pinned to the ground.

Woods’s mugshot shows him with both eyes swollen shut.

On Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said his officers were justified.

“Force looks ugly, as I stated before. Because all force is ugly, not because the detectives engaged in misconduct. And based on the currently available information, the agency believes that the involved detectives acted appropriately with respect to the law and JSO policy.”

At a press conference in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Woods’s attorney, Marwan Porter, fired back.

“That’s what it is: A UFC ground and pound beatdown by trained professionals — allegedly. That’s why we’re here, we need to call into question, because what the sheriff said was their  conduct was in line with JSO policies and procedures.”

The family is seeking the Department of Justice to investigate the arrest.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Thurs., October 5, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Challenge to violent protest law Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court...

Florida redistricting
Updated: Florida takes aim at judge’s ruling that its redistricting is unconstitutional

Attorneys for Florida argued that its redistricting plan eliminating a...

New College
Florida pushes back against UF report critical of New College business plan

State higher-education officials responded to analyses by University of...

Labor unions
Judge dismisses a constitutional challenge to Florida’s anti-union law

The Florida law places additional restrictions on public employee unions;...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed Instagram feed