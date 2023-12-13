Bridget Ziegler asked to resign Sarasota School Board; refuses to leave

Bridget Ziegler via Sarasota School Board Live stream. By: Josh Holton (12/13/2023)

Last night all members of the Sarasota County School Board voted to ask fellow board member Bridgette Ziegler to resign, with the exception of Ziegler. WMNF’s Josh Holton reports, the embattled board member refused to step down.

She confirmed with legal counsel Patrick Duggan that the resolution requesting her to resign would not be legally binding, and asked if it quote “had any teeth.”

“Duggan: This board has no ability to remove one of the other members. Ziegler: Ok, well I’d like to move to call to question.”

Ziegler, is a founder of Mom’s For Liberty, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group. She is also the self-described author of the law called by critics “Don’t Say Gay.” She was repeatedly called a hypocrite following the revelation that she and her husband Christian both engaged in an extramarital affair involving another woman. One of the speakers calling out Ziegler for hypocrisy was Nicholas Machuca of Equality Florida.

“Participation in same-sex activities is not shameful. However, Bridget Ziegler has done this while simultaneously denigrating our community and working overtime to instill policies that directly marginalize us. That hypocrisy is unacceptable.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has the authority to remove Ziegler, but has made no attempt to do so. Although her husband Christian has been accused of raping the woman involved in the affair, and DeSantis has asked him to step down. A police investigation is ongoing, although no charges have been filed.