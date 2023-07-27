Buffalo Soldiers, Bautista Project (Homeless), Teens on Health

On today’s Slice of Life we’ll hear about the Buffalo Soldiers (https://www.nabstmc.com/) who are in town for their national convention. The Buffalo Soldiers is a Black motorcycle club who think of themselves as part of the legacy of the all-Black Army regiments. Their chapters ride and do good work in local neighborhoods. In addition to the Buffalo Soldiers, we’ll hear a few other stories on Slice of Life today, including from local teens talking about tough topics as they learn about how to produce their own podcast. Marla Bautista, founder of the Bautista Project (https://www.thebautistaprojectinc.org/) talks about how her personal experiences motivate her to do more for those who find themselves without a place to call home.
https://sound.wmnf.org/sound/wmnf_230726_000001_sol1_478.MP3