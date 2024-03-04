Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Building Community through Farming: Joe Dalessio of Meacham Urban Farm

Posted on by Grace Benke
Share

Monday March 4th, 2024, on the Sustainable Living Show, Tanja and Anni were joined by Joe Dalessio of Meacham Urban Farm to discuss the ins and outs of running a small farm.

Joe is a Tampa native who developed a passion for farming early on. He studied Environmental Microbiology and Geology at USF. Soon after graduation, he began pursuing a career growing local produce in the Bay area. He is one of the founders and an owner-operator of Meacham Urban Farm along with Travis Malloy.

Located on 2.5 acres just north of Ybor City and Downtown Tampa, the seed for Meacham Farm was planted six years ago, when the City of Tampa zoned the space specifically to create an urban farm agriculture area to provide food and education to the local community.

Meacham Farm is working to create a hands-on agriculture experience for all members of the community. Currently they host events such as bee keeping, raising chickens, and farm to table dinners. Meacham Farm also gives free tours to any requesting local school.

There are annual and perennial edible foods growing on the farm. Meacham also partners with 20 different local growers to provide local healthy food to the community.

Topics discussed include: food as the foundation of culture and community, the cooperative relationship between Meacham Farm, the City of Tampa and the Hillsborough County School District,  soil regeneration, biointensive farming, farming in an urban environment and the importance of educating the community about where their food comes from.

Find more information about educational opportunities, volunteering and products at Meacham Farm at their website here, contact them at [email protected]

or visit them in person at

The Encore Development: 1108 E Scott St, Tampa off of exit ramp 44

 

 

*We were also joined briefly by Brooke Hansen of USF’s sustainability program to discuss LEED certified buildings and their upcoming events:

Women in Green(4/10)

LEED for City Professionals Training Workshop

Food Sustainability Student Challenge

 

Tune into Sustainable Living every Monday at 11am on the best little radio station on planet earth WMNF 88.5, and if you feel really moved to help, head on over to the stations donation page and direct your donations to the Sustainable Living Show,

 

You may also like

Florida Public Health, Unions Under Threat

Anti-vaccine Florida surgeon-general politically defies science and the Center for...

Window home repair
Florida borrowers could owe higher interest rates on consumer-finance loans under a bill passed by the House

The Florida House on Monday overwhelmingly passed a bill that...

kids social media
Florida Senate passes a revamped bill to keep kids under 16 from having some social media accounts

“Federal courts have halted enforcement of similar laws in Ohio...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Mon., March 04, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

All Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion staff at the University of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf It's time for a very special #ThrowbackThursday ft the talented @TheWarandTreaty. We love this duo and still remember receiving this awesome signed poster from them back in 2018. Who loves this band? Comment below! #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Our Spring Fund Drive is going strong and every donation gets us closer to our goal! We thrive and grow in our community because of you the listener. Your kind words and support mean everything! So here's to our growing WMNF Family! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #bestlistenersever #wmnf #Music #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: