Building Community through Farming: Joe Dalessio of Meacham Urban Farm

Monday March 4th, 2024, on the Sustainable Living Show, Tanja and Anni were joined by Joe Dalessio of Meacham Urban Farm to discuss the ins and outs of running a small farm.

Joe is a Tampa native who developed a passion for farming early on. He studied Environmental Microbiology and Geology at USF. Soon after graduation, he began pursuing a career growing local produce in the Bay area. He is one of the founders and an owner-operator of Meacham Urban Farm along with Travis Malloy.

Located on 2.5 acres just north of Ybor City and Downtown Tampa, the seed for Meacham Farm was planted six years ago, when the City of Tampa zoned the space specifically to create an urban farm agriculture area to provide food and education to the local community.

Meacham Farm is working to create a hands-on agriculture experience for all members of the community. Currently they host events such as bee keeping, raising chickens, and farm to table dinners. Meacham Farm also gives free tours to any requesting local school.

There are annual and perennial edible foods growing on the farm. Meacham also partners with 20 different local growers to provide local healthy food to the community.

Topics discussed include: food as the foundation of culture and community, the cooperative relationship between Meacham Farm, the City of Tampa and the Hillsborough County School District, soil regeneration, biointensive farming, farming in an urban environment and the importance of educating the community about where their food comes from.

Find more information about educational opportunities, volunteering and products at Meacham Farm at their website here, contact them at [email protected]

or visit them in person at

The Encore Development: 1108 E Scott St, Tampa off of exit ramp 44

*We were also joined briefly by Brooke Hansen of USF’s sustainability program to discuss LEED certified buildings and their upcoming events:

Women in Green(4/10)

LEED for City Professionals Training Workshop

Food Sustainability Student Challenge

