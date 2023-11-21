Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Bullard Family Foundation and Metropolitan Ministries host pop-up food drive

Posted on by Corey Beltran
Share

Since 2020, the Bullard Family Foundation has teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries to organize pop-up Thanksgiving food drives at Sligh Magnet Middle School. This site is 1 of the 10 holiday distribution sites this partnership is organizing for the fourth straight year. Founder and WWE Global Ambassador Thaddeus Bullard believes these events are crucial, especially in a zip code with some of the highest rates of child poverty in the state.

“Today’s event is to help restore hope and dignity. Inflation is a real thing. Gas is still high. The cost of living is still high. The cost of housing is through the roof”

 

Sometimes that helping hand extends even further, especially with Thaddeus around.

Thad: “Where you gotta go back to?”

Woman: “To the bus stop.”

Thad: “Where you gotta go from there?”

Woman: “…Inaudible…”

Thad: “Do you have an address? Alright, just leave this here. Don’t worry about the bag, I’ll call an Uber.”

Woman: “Thank you.”

***

Thad: “The mission is to serve people, all people, from all different walks, all different backgrounds. You know, we just had people that caught 3 or 4 busses to get here so that they can have a good meal on the table for their family. I wasn’t gonna let them ride 3 buses back. For those that are in a position, regardless of what that something is, do something”

 

The Bullard Family Foundation’s mission to help build character and improve outcomes shines through its volunteers, even from newcomers like Zack Lemke. Thaddeus recognizes this.

“I just believe in helping out as much as I can. You know, that’s my goal. You know, I come from a little bit of a dark past and ultimately what I’m trying to do here is just serve the people in any way I can. That’s what I’m trying to do. For me, it warms my heart.”

“These volunteers that have come out here today, many of them have served the Bullard Family Foundation for years because you can see the joy on people’s faces. You can see every single person here is engaged.”

 

The Bullard Family Foundation also sponsors the Prosperity Center at Sligh Magnet Middle School. It’s run by Bay Area Legal Services and is aimed at establishing stability and alleviating poverty in the Sligh area community.

 

Tags
,

You may also like

LGBTQ Pride Parade
Personal pronouns targeted in workplaces

©2023 The News Service of Florida.  TALLAHASSEE — In what...

Ron DeSantis
DeSantis calls to defund UN amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire plea, faces criticism as popularity hits historic low

Listen: After the United Nations called for a ceasefire amid...

Stanley Gray, president and CEO of the Urban League of Hillsborough Countyu
The revived Tampa Urban League focuses on economic empowerment and equity

Stanley Gray, president and CEO of the Urban League of...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., November 21, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Urban farming bill Rural areas are known for farming, but...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🌟 Giving Tuesday is almost here! 🤝 Embrace the spirit of generosity and shape a brighter future. Join the movement, and make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE! 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood #donate #wmnf 🌟 This week, we're overflowing with gratitude for our incredible WMNF community! 💖 While our hosts, staff, board members, and volunteers shine bright, it's YOU, our foundation, that makes our mission possible. 🌈 As Thanksgiving nears, we cherish music, community, activism, and fun shared moments. 🎶 To our loyal listeners, your unwavering support through change fuels our passion. 🤝 Thank you for building a resilient community with us. 🌺 Let's keep growing our circle until our love envelops the world! 🌐 Here's to you and the boundless love that unites our WMNF family. 🥂💕 #community #wmnf #Thankful 🗓 Mark your calendars! 💯 #GivingTuesday is almost here and we need YOU to make it happen! 🤝 With your help, we can keep delivering news, music, and community every day. 🙌 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE! #SaveTheDate #GivingTuesday2020 #CommunityMatters Happy Throwback Thursday, party people! 🎉 Today's blast from the past is a Uke it Out favorite, & we're diving deep into the event archives. 🌟 Who do you think rocked it better - the one and only Sean Kinane or the fabulous Flee Courtney? 🕺💃 Drop your votes in the comments and don't forget to grab your tickets to this year's UKE IT OUT event!!! 🤔👇 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #ThrowbackThursday #EventExtravaganza #MemoriesInTheMaking Thank you to our incredible food donors! 🙏 Your contributions make our events truly special! 🎉 We are so grateful for your support! 💗 Please show these businesses some love! 💞 #FoodDonations #SupportLocal #Grateful 🙌 @bavarospizza @cabotcreamery @cafehey @cosmic_savories Crystal Bay Cafe @decosmomarket @ellasfolkartcafe Herp Hobby Shop @ketchies_yaad @mr.dunderbaksbrewpub @motherkombucha @newworldtampa @newyorknewyorkpizza Olde Heights Bistro Petra Middle Eastern Restaurant @smoothieking Thuy Nguyen Cafe