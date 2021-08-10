Butterfly Gardening on Sustainable Living

Share this:

On Monday’s Sustainable Living show we talked with guest expert Anita Camacho of Little Red Wagon Native Nursery.

Anita Camacho is a Florida native to the Tampa Bay area and President and Founder of Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation, Inc, and the North American Butterfly Association – Tampa Bay chapter. Along with being the owner of the only native plant nursery currently in Hillsborough county, she also offers education, outreach and butterfly talks for numerous groups of all ages around Florida and internationally to raise awareness of the plight of our environment that starts with plants and insects.

We discussed all things butterfly including migration habits, metamorphosis and the types you’re likely to see here in your own Central Florida yard. Anita answered questions about size and space requirements for a butterfly garden of your own as well as butterfly friendly plants to encourage butterflies and other pollinators.

