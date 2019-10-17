Carrollwood residents want to protect cypress wetlands from development

A group of Hillsborough County residents is trying to save cypress wetlands near Dale Mabry Highway from rezoning that could lead to development.

They’ve started a change.org petition and a Facebook group, Save Carrollwood’s Wetland.

WMNF spoke with Lauren McFadden, a resident of Carrollwood-Northdale area.

Listen:

“What they’re wanting to do in this wetland area is change the zoning to ‘commercial general.'”

…

“What the area is now is just over four areas of wetlands. … It’s considered a cypress dome.”