Category 3 Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall along Big Bend Coast of Florida; photos and updates from Tampa Bay

Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall as a Category 3 Major Hurricane with sustained winds of 125 MPH near Keaton Beach at 7:45 EDT. The strong winds have caused scattered to widespread flooding and power outages. Other damage has been reported along the Big Bend Coast.

The significant storm surge threat will continue for through early afternoon along coastal areas, especially the Big Bend Coast. The highest report so far has been inundations nearly 7 feet around Cedar Key.

Heavy rain, flash flooding, and isolated tornado threats will continue through mid-late afternoon across north Florida. Scattered to widespread power outages and other wind damage is expected until Idalia’s center of circulation tracks well into Georgia later this afternoon. Many roads have also been closed across parts of north and central Florida due to flooding rains and lots of debris.

Street flooding in Gulfport, Florida from Hurricane Idalia storm surge. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (30 Aug. 2023)

Satellite data indicated Idalia had weakened slightly before landfall due to an effect called the eyewall replacement cycle. Basically what happens is that a new eye begins to develop around the old eye. The new eye gradually decreases in diameter and replaces the old eyewall, effectively decreasing it’s intensity.

Idalia will continue tracking in to parts of Georgia and South Carolina with significant impacts through tonight.

Local power outage maps

TECO – TECO says “the storm knocked out power to about 35,000 customers total, with most restored by daybreak. The remnants of the storm continue to impact our area, and our line crews continue to restore power as needed.”

Duke Energy – Duke Energy says its crews have begun power restoration

More than 64,000 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m., with more outages, damage expected as the storm exits Florida

Crews respond to power outages in areas where weather conditions allow; nearly 70,000 restored so far

Pinellas County

Storm surge flooding will continue throughout today; many coastal and

low-lying areas have not seen the worst of the flooding.



Access to the barrier islands remained closed, including Gulf Boulevard.



People should stay home and off the roads unless they need to travel for life

safety reasons.



Never drive or wade through floodwaters.



For more info, visit disaster.pinellas.gov.

City of St. Petersburg

City of St. Petersburg teams are

performing initial assessments on impacts from Hurricane Idalia.



Mayor Kenneth T. Welch delivered a media brief on Wednesday, August 30, at 10

a.m. If you missed the briefing, you can watch it here:

https://fb.watch/mL4X2ry7EG/



City staff are currently managing the impacts from Idalia on St.

Petersburg especially all those low lying areas and roads that are more prone

to flooding and high water.



Morning Update, 11 a.m.:

– Idalia was predominantly a water event – low lying areas are reporting

significant flooding.

– We have seen 4 to 5 feet of storm surge around St. Pete.

– The Howard Frankland and Skyway Bridges are closed. Gandy Bridge is open.

The beaches are closed.

– The Snell Isle Bridge and 40th Ave. Bridge are both closed.

– Some downed trees and several downed power lines have been reported through

the Citizen Information Center.



What residents need to do now:

– Please stay off the roads and avoid contact with flood waters if possible.

– Please be respectful of no-wake zones. It can cause significant damage to

residential homes.

– If there is water in your home, stay out of any room where water has

submerged electrical outlets or cords.

– Please do not visit the St. Pete Pier or the St. Pete Municipal Marina until

further assessment has been made



What’s next:

– The highest impact for storm surge is anticipated this afternoon around 2

p.m.

– Crews will make a more detailed assessment to look for damage, downed trees,

and scattered debris.

– For now, please place any vegetative debris in your trash bin until a

further assessment can made.

– City Brush Sites will open at Noon today for those that can safely travel,

except for the 1000 62nd Ave. NE location – stpete.org/brushsites.

Stay alert and please wait to leave your home until the evacuation order has

been lifted.



Sign up for Alert St. Pete for real-time updates (stpete.org/alertstpete) and

follow the City of St. Petersburg social media channels – @StPeteFL.



Please report all storm-related issues (e.g., downed trees and flooding) to

our Citizen Information Center – 727-893-7111 or stpete.org/service.

Hillsborough County road closures

Hillsborough County has created a Hurricane Idalia Road Closure page. Road

closures are reported by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office via

Hillsborough County Emergency Management. The page is updated as closures are

received.



https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/stay-safe/storm/hurricane-idalia-road-closures

Hillsborough County: Flooding Along Alafia River After Hurricane Idalia Expected to Continue

Hurricane Idalia Update No. 10



Hillsborough County, Fla. (Aug. 30, 2023) – A significant storm surge from

Hurricane Idalia has pushed the Alafia River to major flood stage and forced

road closures throughout Hillsborough County.



The Alafia River reached major flood stage of 6.56 feet at about 8 a.m., a

level that is expected to rise later today because of the combination of

Idalia-fueled storm surge, heavy rains, and a tide that will peak in early

afternoon.



Alafia River flooding will impact roads and neighborhoods from the river mouth

at Tampa Bay through Bell Shoals Road to the east, with the area along the

Alafia River between Gibsonton and U.S. Hwy. 301 facing the greatest threat.

Those floodwaters already have forced the closure of Riverview Drive.



Other road closures throughout Hillsborough County include the following:



Riverview Drive



U.S. 41 between Big Bend Road and Ohio Street



50th Street and Madison Avenue



Sheldon Road and Moore Road



Gulf City Road



19th Avenue closed at 14th Street N.W. in Ruskin



Causeway Boulevard and 47th Street



Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on Hillsborough County’s response to Hurricane Idalia,

visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook;

X, formerly known as Twitter; and Nextdoor for updates.



Residents without digital access are encouraged to call 833-HC STORM or

833-427-8676, the County’s storm information line, for information on

Hurricane Idalia or visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is deploying an Emergency Self-Contained

Rescue Team to assist the Levy County Sheriff’s Office in the aftermath of

Hurricane Idalia.

We are completely self-sufficient, with a mobile kitchen, bunk house, showers,

command center, communications, and specialty equipment we will use to help

with search and rescue, and answering calls for service.

More photos of flooding in Gulfport, Florida

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE 11 A.M.



At this time, due to the significant and rapidly increasing water levels we

are experiencing on the west side of the county, a large portion of US HWY 19

from CR 488 (West Dunnellon Road) to West Venable Street in Crystal River is

CLOSED. In addition, the portion of roadway from West Gulf to Lake HWY (SR 44)

to US HWY 19 is CLOSED.



Additional road closures can be expected as we continue to monitor the rising

water levels and the impacts of high tide later this afternoon around 4 p.m.

Unfortunately, residents in these areas will not be permitted back through due

to increased safety concerns.



Again, please wait until after the surge has passed and water levels begin to

recede before venturing out while conditions will still be hazardous.



Our Citizen Information Lines are open to the public for any questions or

concerns, call 352-249-2775.



DIAL 9-1-1 FOR EMERGENCIES ONLY.

Citrus County School District – schools closed through at least Thursday

Due to the ongoing coastal impact in our county of Hurricane Idalia, many of

our schools are continuing to be used as shelters. As a result, school will

be cancelled tomorrow, Thursday, August 31st. After the next high tide this

afternoon, we will have more information from the Emergency Management

Officials regarding the closure of shelters and a projected date of school

reopening. Once the school district executive team have received more

information, we will let families know. Please take all necessary precautions

to ensure your safety and your family’s safety.

Post offices closed

The U.S. Postal Service Florida 2 District has temporarily suspended mail delivery and retail operations at the below offices due to Hurricane Idalia. The safety of our employees and our customers is a priority for the Postal Service.