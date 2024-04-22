Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

CDC, NOAA announce new heat tracking tool ahead of summer

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Sun

Listen:

This Earth day, the CDC and NOAA announced a new tool they hope will provide more information for people particularly vulnerable to heat.

Health and government officials spoke at a hospital in Washington DC to announce the tool. Don Graves is the Deputy Secretary of Commerce.

“Extreme heat kills more people in the US today than any other weather hazard – that includes hurricanes, floods, tornadoes.”

The tool highlights unusual heat patterns on a map. It divides heat to a number and color coded scale, ranging from minor to extreme that identifies heat risk.

Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service, demoed the program.

“So you can follow the heat as it transposes across the country, you can follow areas where it’s getting maybe worse, getting better, you can see some of those trends as you scroll in there.”

The forecast tool was first made for California in 2013.

“People really liked it, and it was a simple way to be able to see this information, and as a result – the weather service was like, both of us, the CDC, was like – let’s expand this nationwide.”

Graves hopes people benefit from this tool.

“Heat risk will help people understand what forecast heat means to them and their families”

Check it out here.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Helping Others Learn to Garden with Elise Pickett of The Urban Harvest

Join Anni and Tanja on Sustainable Living to discuss helping...

Earth Day 2024: Black Liberation Through Food Sovereignty

Earth Day 2024 bring increased activism from U.S. President Joe...

The Scoop: Mon., April 22, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Black History Museum location is down to three Members...

Restorative Justice, Truth and Reconciliation

The Forum talks with Tampa, FL City Councilman Luis Viera...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🕊️ Remembering DJ Reality (Audra Murrell), a true Bronx legend. With love and sadness, we bid farewell to a cherished soul. Your talent will forever resonate through the halls of WMNF. Rest in peace, Queen. Celebration of Life will be at Gonzalez Funeral Home 🌹 Additional Information in comments.🕊️ Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣 Happy National Record Store Day! There's no better day to add to your Vinyl collection! Let's see what you got! Drop a photo of your Vinyl gems below! #wmnf #nationalrecordstoreday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Waking Hours
Player position: