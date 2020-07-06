Charlotte Harbor advocates challenge water discharge permit for Mosaic phosphate’s Bartow plant

Share this:

Environmental activists, mostly from Southwest Florida’s Charlotte County, are challenging the phosphate company Mosaic’s water discharge permit for its plant in Bartow.

The group called March Against Mosaic is concerned about pollution discharges from the Polk County plant, even though it’s more than 70 miles away from Charlotte Harbor.

To find out why WMNF spoke with the executive director of another environmental group that often challenges Mosaic pollution and phosphate mining. Dennis Mader is with 3PR – People for Protecting Peace River.

