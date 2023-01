Share this:

Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak is a former neighborhood activist appointed last year to the Tampa City Council. In her nine months on the council, she has taken strong stands on whether to ask voters to amend the city charter and to block efforts to turn treated wastewater into drinking water. She is now asking voters to elect her to the Council.

Listen to the entire show here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.