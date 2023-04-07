City of Tampa offering vouchers for eBikes this week

Share this:

The City of Tampa Mobility Department is proposing an eBike Voucher Program for all city residents. This program will not only help overcome some of the existing barriers to eBike ownership, but will also provide access to reliable transportation to jobs, promote sustainable transportation, and improve the City’s carbon footprint.

The eBike Voucher Program will provide qualified and approved applicants with an upfront discount towards the purchase of a new eBike from a participating local bike shop. Directing the focus of the program towards City of Tampa residents and City of Tampa businesses encourages a positive local impact as an outcome from project implementation. Vouchers provided through this program range in value from $500 to $2,000 based on the voucher type and the applicant’s income qualifications.

Applicants:

This program was designed to benefit all residents within the City of Tampa. To qualify for the program, applicants must live within the City of Tampa city limits and be eighteen (18) years of age or older.

In addition to meeting the application requirements above, program applicants must also agree to:

Use the eBike purchased as part of the program to replace vehicle trips.

Purchase an eBike using the voucher at one of the participating program bike shops.

Maintain ownership of the eBike for one (1) calendar year from the date of receipt of the eBike.

Use the eBike for personal use only.

Provide basic maintenance for the eBike for a minimum of one (1) calendar year from the date of receipt of the eBike.

Participate in three (3) surveys over the course of one (1) calendar year from the date of receipt of the eBike.

Income qualifications:

The eBike Voucher Program is open to all City of Tampa residents, but offers

additional assistance to households that fall under the program income-

qualification requirements.

To meet the income qualification requirements the applicant must:

Meet all standard requirements for the City of Tampa eBike Voucher

Program.

Have a household income at or below the 2021 Census reported Area

Median Household Income (AMI) of $59,893.

Provide proof of household income by providing at least one of the

following documents for each working member of the household:

Recent paystub

W2 or 1099 form

Unemployment benefits/Workers compensation documents

One of the key goals guiding the design of the eBike Voucher Program was to aid

individuals in obtaining reliable and affordable transportation to work. Income-qualified vouchers are double the value of their standard voucher counterparts to provide additional assistance to those who qualify. eBikes obtained through this program can serve as full trip replacement options or a first-mile/last-mile transit solutions.

Voucher redemption:

Applicants selected through the lottery process will receive an email with their

voucher to the email listed on the application. A copy of the applicants voucher will also be emailed to the indicated participating bike shop.

Voucher recipients will have sixty (60) days from the date of issuance to redeem the voucher. Voucher expiration dates are listed on the voucher.

To redeem a voucher, the applicant must bring the emailed approved voucher to the indicated bike shop. The bike shop will then verify the information on the voucher using the emailed copy received from the City program representative. Once verified, the bike shop will scan the applicants ID, then apply the full value of the voucher toward the purchase of the voucher specified eBike. Any value of the

voucher not redeemed shall be forfeited.

Within seven (7) days of the in-store voucher redemption, the bike shop will provide the following to the City representative:

An invoice of the bike sold using the eBike Program Voucher

The voucher number redeemed

A scan or photograph of the applicant’s photo ID used to verify

identification at the time of sale.

Here’s the steps to get started: