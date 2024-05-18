Clearwater Democrat Bryan Michael Beckman is challenging Republican state Rep. Kim Berfield

Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Rep. Kim Berfield, R-Clearwater, and Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami, have drawn Democratic opponents as they seek re-election in November.

Clearwater Democrat Bryan Michael Beckman opened a campaign account Friday to challenge Berfield in Pinellas County’s House District 58, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Berfield served in the House from 2000 to 2006 before returning in 2022.

Jennifer Lee Molina will challenge Rep. Vicki Lopez

Meanwhile, Miami Democrat Jennifer Lee Molina opened an account to challenge Lopez in Miami-Dade County’s House District 113.

Lopez was first elected to the House in 2022.