Community workshop: “Learn Your Legal Rights”

The George Edgecomb Bar Association is hosting a “Learn Your Legal Rights” community workshop in Tampa on Saturday, May 21.

When and Where

It’s from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 2101 Lowe Street.

According to a flyer, it is free, open to everyone and includes breakfast.

They recommend pre-registration.

Free legal advice

The flyer says “Attorneys will be available to provide free legal advice to attendees in various areas of law including:”

Appeals

Bankruptcy

Criminal Defense

Employment Discrimination

Fair Housing

Family/Child Support/Divorce

Immigration

Landlord/Tenant

Personal Injury

Probate

Sealing And Expunging Records

Small Claims/Debt Collection

For more information, email [email protected]