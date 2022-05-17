Community workshop: “Learn Your Legal Rights”

The George Edgecomb Bar Association is hosting a “Learn Your Legal Rights” community workshop in Tampa on Saturday, May 21.

When and Where

It’s from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 2101 Lowe Street.

According to a flyer, it is free, open to everyone and includes breakfast.

They recommend pre-registration.

Free legal advice

The flyer says “Attorneys will be available to provide free legal advice to attendees in various areas of law including:”

  • Appeals
  • Bankruptcy
  • Criminal Defense
  • Employment Discrimination
  • Fair Housing
  • Family/Child Support/Divorce
  • Immigration
  • Landlord/Tenant
  • Personal Injury
  • Probate
  • Sealing And Expunging Records
  • Small Claims/Debt Collection

For more information, email [email protected]