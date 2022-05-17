Community workshop: “Learn Your Legal Rights”

The George Edgecomb Bar Association is hosting a “Learn Your Legal Rights” community workshop in Tampa on Saturday, May 21.
When and Where
It’s from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 2101 Lowe Street.
According to a flyer, it is free, open to everyone and includes breakfast.
They recommend pre-registration.
Free legal advice
The flyer says “Attorneys will be available to provide free legal advice to attendees in various areas of law including:”
- Appeals
- Bankruptcy
- Criminal Defense
- Employment Discrimination
- Fair Housing
- Family/Child Support/Divorce
- Immigration
- Landlord/Tenant
- Personal Injury
- Probate
- Sealing And Expunging Records
- Small Claims/Debt Collection
For more information, email [email protected]