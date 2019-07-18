Congressman Charlie Crist Visits Homestead Migrant Detention Camp; Questions Why For Profit Operator Charges $750/Day

Radioactivity with Rob Lorei
The Miami New Times reports the Homestead detention facility for child immigrants — 3,200-bed facility — the nation’s only for-profit child detention center — is not licensed or overseen by state child-welfare workers, and at least two employees claim they weren’t properly trained. Kids have been held there for as long as eight months even though a federal agreement calls for their release after 20 days. The childrenhave described crying themselves to sleep, feeling like prisoners, and worrying they might never get out.
Meanwhile, Homestead officials Friday told an Amnesty International delegation that the center is holding more children than it can safely accommodate during a hurricane. Source: https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/three-ways-to-help-the-children-at-the-homestead-migrant-camp-11217804
On Monday St. Petersburg Congressman Charlie Crist visited the camp. He tells WMNF that he had to seek permission for the visit from the camp’s operator.