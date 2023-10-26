Donate Now!
Connecticut elementary school students have raised money for sea turtles in Florida

Posted on by Colleen Cole
Elementary school students in Connecticut have raised money for sea turtles. The turtles are being rehabilitated in Florida. Barbara Schwaber visited the Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center in Apollo Beach earlier this year. On that day 10 rescued turtles arrived at the center from New England for care.

Barbara shared this story with her 8-year-old granddaughter, Eliza, who lives in Connecticut. She and some friends were inspired to raise money for the Sea Turtles. The girls were curious how their donations would be used, and a sea turtle biologist, Georgia Lombardy, was able to answer that question for them over a Zoom call.

“So we’re going to use that money to buy more antibiotics like we kinda showed you in the cabinet earlier. So surgeries, a lot of the time you do not want to be awake for surgeries, you want to be asleep. So we have bought a machine with donations to put the animals to sleep so that way we can do more surgeries on them.”

Eliza and her three friends formed a “Turtle Team” and she is their “Turtle Team Treasurer.”

