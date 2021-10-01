Conservation groups will sue Manatee County over Piney Point pollution

Share this:

Several conservation groups say they plan to sue Manatee County because of a proposal to inject water from the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack into the lower Floridan aquifer.

According to a press release Wednesday from the groups, they sent a notice of intent to sue because they want to keep what they call “toxic pollutants” out of the aquifer.

Earlier this year the state ordered the emergency evacuation of hundreds of people living in Manatee County. The evacuations came as wastewater threatened to overflow from Piney Point before the decision to discharge millions of gallons into Tampa Bay.