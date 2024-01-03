MidPoint guest host Matt Newton talks with Stetson Constitutional Law Prof. Ciara Torres-Spelliscy and Tampa Councilman Luis Viera about the many constitutional legal issues on our radar today. Listen to the show here , on the WMNF app or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Money in Politics, Disqualifying Trump, Jan. 6th and More Constitutional Issues Today
