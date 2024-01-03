Donate Now!
Money in Politics, Disqualifying Trump, Jan. 6th and More Constitutional Issues Today

Posted on by Shelley Reback
MidPoint guest host Matt Newton talks with Stetson Constitutional Law Prof. Ciara Torres-Spelliscy and Tampa Councilman Luis Viera about the many constitutional legal issues on our radar today.  Listen to the show here , on the WMNF app or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

