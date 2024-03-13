A controversial Florida bill to ban sleeping in public is sent to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis

WMNF News file (January 2021).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Legislature on Tuesday formally sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis aimed at preventing people experiencing homelessness from sleeping in public places.

The controversial bill (HB 1365) passed during the legislative session that ended last week.

It would bar cities and counties from allowing people to sleep in places such as public buildings and in public rights of way.

It would allow local governments to designate certain properties for sleeping or camping if the sites meet standards set by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

DeSantis has voiced support for the bill.

In all, DeSantis received nine bills Tuesday from the Legislature. He will have until March 27 to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature.