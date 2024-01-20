Controversial Florida university Chancellor Ray Rodrigues could get an extension and raise to $420,000

Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland/Auburndale. By gokrider via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The state university system’s Board of Governors is scheduled to consider extending the contract of its controversial Chancellor Ray Rodrigues and approving a raise.

Rodrigues, a former state lawmaker, initially received a three-year contract that took effect in November 2022.

The board will consider extending the contract for an additional year, according to a draft contract amendment posted on the board’s website.

Also, Rodrigues’ base salary would increase from $400,000 a year to $420,000.

The board will meet on Wednesday at Florida State University.