The Scoop: Thu., May 2, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Spenser Tesch
Housing affordability

One of the main issues Floridians face is housing affordability. Community and industry leaders came together today(Wednesday) at the Florida Housing Summit in St. Petersburg Wednesday to discuss problems and solutions in housing.

Split Oak Forest land swap criticized

In a major land use fight in Central Florida, conservation officials agreed to move forward with a land swap. This swap could lead to part of a mitigation area for gopher tortoises and wetlands to be used for road extension. Despite objections from residents and local officials, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directed the executive director to finalize the agreement with Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Planned Parenthood responds to ban

One of the major women’s health providers in the region is speaking out against Florida’s new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. WMNF’s Kerilyn Kwiatkowski reports, in a press conference yesterday at Sarasota Health Center, Planned Parenthood highlighted the impact of the ban on healthcare access.

Kamala Harris visits Jax

In a Campaign event in Jacksonville, Vice President Kamala Harris ripped into former president Donald Trump for the current state of women’s reproductive rights. The Vice President blamed Trump’s conservative Supreme Court nominations for overturning Roe v. Wade and causing the restrictive abortion bans across the country. Vice President Harris saying this just hours after Florida’s six-week abortion ban.

Union dues

A new state law will restrict public employers from automatically deducting union dues from employee paychecks. However, faculty at Miami Dade College are still having their dues deducted.

Information from Florida Public Media, News Service of Florida, and Associated Press was used in this report.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

   

The Scoop producer Spenser Tesch

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole, Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, Jimmy Rosilio

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

