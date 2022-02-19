Controversial Opinions. Hollywood Vs. China.

Dr. Binoy Kampmark, a frequent contributor to Life Elsewhere can always be relied upon to share his controversial opinions. The learned professor doesn’t hesitate to expound on all manner of topical issues with in-depth analysis. We asked Binoy to give his overview of the following topics: The Putin Problem The Royal Embarrassment The End Of Trump Global Warning Olympic Fatigue Assange Update Listen closely to what Binoy Kampmark says, he may surprise or even shock you. But, you can be assured he will give you much to ponder, if not argue over. Erich Schwartzel has written a fascinating book, Red Carpet – Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy. His story-telling reads like the screenplay for a Netflix documentary, designed to binge-watch. If there were such a category, then Schwartzel’s book would come under the heading binge-read. He takes the reader back in time to early Hollywood while filling in the gaps in the movie industry in China. There are generous amounts of anecdotes and tantalizing details all perfectly placed to make Red Carpet a page-turner. Erich’s depiction of dubious characters, American and Chinese who validated a curious relationship between Hollywood and China suggests the narrative is not only about the movie business but the state of our world. Erich Schwartzel is an engaging conversationalist, you won’t want to miss. Show 462