Under a cloud of controversy, Orlando Gudes remains on Tampa City Council but steps down as Chair

Orlando Gudes has stepped down as Chair of Tampa City Council, but he says he will not resign his seat. This comes amid a cloud of controversy after a city investigation found that Gudes had created a hostile work environment for a former aide.

Gudes passed the Chair’s gavel to Guido Maniscalco before saying, “I will not be resigning. I will step down as Chair at this time.”

-Orlando Gudes

Gudes’ motion to step down as Chair of Tampa City Council in favor of Maniscalco passed unanimously.

During public comment, several people spoke for and against Gudes.