What you need to know about coronavirus in Florida

In an effort to promote social distancing, St. Petersburg is reducing occupancy for restaurants and many other establishments by half. And the last call for alcohol will be 9:00 p.m. Mayor Rick Kriseman made the announcement on Facebook Live Monday afternoon. He also said there will be no gatherings of more than 50 people. He said the city is prepared to enforce the new rules on public and private property.

Hillsborough County announced Monday it is closing all public libraries and all recreation centers and splash pads. All County events and meetings, including public hearings, were already canceled.

On WMNF’s MidPoint we continued the conversation about the coronavirus pandemic, including, “What is social distancing and why do health professionals say it’s the best way to “flatten the curve” and keep the pandemic under control?” We talked with a doctor who is an epidemiologist. Dr. Jeff Martin. He’s an M.D. and a professor of Epidemiology & Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco.

The number of confirmed cases increased again on Monday to 137 Florida residents statewide in addition to 18 non-residents in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health’s website.

As of Friday, the CDC website said there have been 1,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a total of 41 deaths.

This information is from the Associated Press:

Americans should avoid gatherings that are larger than ten people and cancel discretionary travel. Those are two of the recommendations by the Trump administration to help slow the outbreak of coronavirus. Today the White House urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and avoid eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases. President Trump and the coronavirus task force released the guidelines as the U.S. government moved to try to blunt the impact of the virus. Among new guidelines: Over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home. The Florida Department of Health announced more cases of coronavirus today. The total number of residents and nonresidents in Florida who have tested positive is now 155.