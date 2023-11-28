Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Court sides with homeowner on insurance law

Posted on by Staff
Share

By: Jim Saunders ©2023 The News Service of Florida. All rights reserved

TALLAHASSEE — In an issue that might ultimately have to be sorted out by the Florida Supreme Court, an appeals court has sided with a Collier County homeowner in a dispute about a 2021 law that placed additional hurdles to filing lawsuits against property insurers.

The ruling last week by a panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal dealt with whether part of the law could apply to policies issued before the law took effect. The panel agreed with arguments by attorneys for homeowner Rebecca Hughes, whose home sustained water damage in 2019 but who did not file a lawsuit against Universal Property Insurance & Casualty Insurance Co. over the claim until August 2021 — about a month after the law took effect.

The panel said the disputed part of the law, which requires homeowners to give a 10-day notice before filing lawsuits against property insurers, did not apply retroactively to policies issued earlier.

In doing so, however, the panel acknowledged that its ruling conflicted with a decision in May by the 4th District Court of Appeal in a Broward County case. The 6th District panel took a step known as certifying a conflict with the 4th District ruling, a move that could help tee up the issue to go to the Supreme Court.

The Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the 2021 law amid a crumbling property insurance market and complaints by insurers about lawsuits that were driving up costs. The part of the law requiring 10-day notices before lawsuits were filed gave insurers what last week’s ruling called a “safe harbor” to resolve claims before getting taken to court.

“Before (the law’s) enactment, an insurer had a single opportunity to evaluate and pay an insurance claim before being sued — when the insured made the claim,” said the main opinion shared by appeals-court Chief Judge Dan Traver and Judge Mary Alice Nardella. “If an insurer wrongfully denied a claim, the insured (customer) immediately possessed a cause of action against the insurance company for breach of the insurance policy, and the insured could immediately sue the insurance company to recover damages and attorneys’ fees. After (the law’s) enactment, an insurer now has a second opportunity to evaluate and pay a claim and to prevent the insured from asserting a cause of action for breach of the insurance policy.”

Collier County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier last year dismissed Hughes’ lawsuit, saying it did not comply with the 10-day notice requirement. Krier wrote that there was “clear legislative intent” for the 2021 law to apply retroactively.

But the appeals court overturned Krier’s decision, with the main opinion saying the text of the law “contains no clear evidence of legislative intent for retroactive application; there is no statutory language calling for application of the statute to insurance policies issued before the statute’s effective date.”

Also, the appeals court concluded the change made in the law was “substantive,” preventing it from being applied retroactively.

Judge Keith White agreed with the outcome of the main opinion but wrote a concurring opinion.

Tags
,

You may also like

Tampa Bay shorebirds dealt with record heat this summer

Listen: Summer this year was one of the hottest on...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Tues., November 28, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

LGBTQ+ inclusion Tampa and St. Petersburg recently scored perfect scores...

St. Pete cityscape
Tampa, St. Petersburg achieve perfect LGBTQ+ inclusion scores amidst statewide ’emergency’

Listen: Tampa and St. Petersburg recently scored perfect scores on...

Resurgence Of Fascism, Cronyism In Florida

The fascist outbreak between WWI and WWII informs where fascism...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Who has their tickets to this Year's UKE IT OUT festival at Cage Brewing? One of the artists in our lineup was featured on Great Day Live Tampa to talk about playing, community outreach, and the upcoming event! Watch Link available on our FB page, and tickets are available on the events link in Linktree! #Events #community #wmnf #Channel10 #UKEITOUT #UKEvents #CommunityOutreach #UpcomingEvent #LiveMusic 🌟 Embrace the spirit of Giving Tuesday! 🤝 Your generosity shapes a brighter future. Join the movement, make a difference. Every donation, big or small, transforms lives. CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE 🌍 #GivingTuesday #GiveForGood The First Call Black Friday – Day After Turkey Day Show was fire! Check out these amazing photos captured by our Talented New friend @Blackjack_benni13 for his awesome captures at the show! If you missed this one be sure to mark your calendars for the next! As the festivities draw to a close, and families are packing up their to-go boxes, we all prepare to return to our daily routines. Moving into the second part of our Thankfulness series we take a moment for reflection, gratitude, and a pause to appreciate the connections we've made over the many years at WMNF. To our hosts, supporters, staff, volunteers, board members, and the friends we have yet to meet, we express our heartfelt gratitude! The sense of hope is palpable as our community radio family continues to grow. We wish we could share every cherished memory, but for now, here are a few for you to enjoy. Happy Thankfulness Day! #ThankfulnessDay #Reflection #Gratitude #Connections #CommunityRadioFamily #CherishedMemories #communityradio #wmnf #thanksgiving Throwback Thursday! 🤩 #TBT to 2012 when WMNF held a Free Speech Zone Event at the Straz! 📣 It was an amazing event that celebrated free speech and the power of the people. 🗣️ Comment below if you were there! #FreeSpeech #ThrowbackThursday #WMNF #StrazCenter