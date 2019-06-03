Court will hear from youth in landmark climate lawsuit Juliana v. United States

Share this:

On Tuesday, a court in Oregon will hear arguments in what could become a landmark climate lawsuit; more than 20 young people are suing the federal government in a case called Juliana v. United States.

On Saturday was a series of coordinated press conferences, including one in Tampa, to draw attention to the lawsuit.

The Tampa one was at the North Tampa Branch Library at 8916 North Boulevard.

WMNF interviewed Victoria Calas, who represents the nonprofit youth sustainability group Our Climate.

Listen:

Watch: