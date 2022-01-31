Crime was down at 2022 Gasparilla; here is how to recycle your beads

Share this:

Arrests at Gasparilla

Crime was low at last weekend’s Gasparilla compared to previous years. According to the Tampa Police in total there were 5 Gasparilla arrests including 2 felonies for battery on law enforcement. One missing child was reunited with their family and 20 vehicles were towed. FWC reported 5 cases of boating under the influence.

Recycling Gasparilla beads

In other Gasparilla news, according to a press release the Florida Aquarium plans to recycle beads by donating them to a non-profit, the MacDonald Training Center, which would resell them for next year. In order to receive a half-price admission ticket a person must donate 5 gallons of beads by February 5th. It is part of the Bead Free Bay initiative by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to keep plastic out of the ocean.

Listen to the story here: