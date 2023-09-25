Criminal Justice and Human Trafficking

Share this:

The community will have two opportunities to have a public discussion on two very important subjects affecting humanity. First, Michelle Walker, Executive Director of Miracles Outreach, talks about a panel discussion planned for October 12 “How To Stop Human Trafficking”.

https://woodsonmuseum.org/how-to-stop-human-trafficking-discussion/

Secondly, Micheal Jalazo from Pinellas Ex-offender Re-entry Coalition and Kiara Rucker who is the Business Engagement Manager for Operation New Hope talks about the Criminal Justice Summit October 21.