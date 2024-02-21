Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Critics say Florida House bill unfairly targets teachers unions

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
abortion rights rally
State Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby at rally for reproductive rights in St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (3 May 2022).

Listen:

A bill adding more regulations to unions passed through a state House committee. The bill would make it more difficult for all workers, especially teachers, to join unions.

The bill requires union members to sign an additional form, among other requirements. It’s an expansion on legislation passed last year that DeSantis says “protects teachers from overreaching unions”. Republican Representative Dean Black sponsored the bill.

“Events in the past few months have shown clearly that although many of our unions are well-run and truly have our public workers interests at heart, there are some who may not.”

He’s referencing a September FBI raid of a teacher’s union in Jacksonville due to potential misappropriation of funds.

Critics say the bill unfairly targets education unions. Morgan Mousley is a teacher in St. Augustine, and spoke during public comment.

“I, along with other teachers, have daily lessons to plan and countless papers to grade. As a result of the duplicative government forms required in this bill, it will only add more burdensome paperwork to our already full plates.”

St. Petersburg Representative Michele Rayner voted against the bill.

“The impetus of this legislature attacking unions, especially education unions, is because they have traditionally supported Democrats, full stop.”

The bill advanced through the State Affairs committee.

Tags
,

You may also like

cash money U.S. currency overdraft fees
The Florida Legislature could provide reprieves from a controversial 2023 law that requires local elected officials to disclose information about their personal finances.

A bill would exempt mayors and members of local governing...

The Scoop color logo
The Scoop: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Senate Education Appropriations Committee approved a bill requiring teaching...

Florida Capitol
Controversial energy bill sponsored by Tampa senator passes through subcommittee

Listen: A Tampa Senator sponsored a bill in a state...

Author Bill DeYoung
Author Bill DeYoung on preserving St. Petersburg history through the written word

Bill DeYoung is a St. Pete native preserving the history...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Shout out to the Amazing @biggayradioshow for being voted #1 in https://link.wmnf.org/TOPTENQUEERPODCASTS #wmnf #communityradio #Music"> Can't make it to Gasparilla Music Fest? We've got you! Just tune in on wmnf.org, the WMNF App, or 88.5 on the radio dial Feb 18th from 1:30-7:30! #wmnf #Music #communityradio CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #GMF TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: 🎵 Dawson Hollow 🎵 Tune in at 2 pm for an awesome interview and great music as they prep for their upcoming show at #GMF Watch live on FB, YouTube, or 88.5 on the radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio 🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54