Critics say Florida House bill unfairly targets teachers unions

A bill adding more regulations to unions passed through a state House committee. The bill would make it more difficult for all workers, especially teachers, to join unions.

The bill requires union members to sign an additional form, among other requirements. It’s an expansion on legislation passed last year that DeSantis says “protects teachers from overreaching unions”. Republican Representative Dean Black sponsored the bill.

“Events in the past few months have shown clearly that although many of our unions are well-run and truly have our public workers interests at heart, there are some who may not.”

He’s referencing a September FBI raid of a teacher’s union in Jacksonville due to potential misappropriation of funds.

Critics say the bill unfairly targets education unions. Morgan Mousley is a teacher in St. Augustine, and spoke during public comment.

“I, along with other teachers, have daily lessons to plan and countless papers to grade. As a result of the duplicative government forms required in this bill, it will only add more burdensome paperwork to our already full plates.”

St. Petersburg Representative Michele Rayner voted against the bill.

“The impetus of this legislature attacking unions, especially education unions, is because they have traditionally supported Democrats, full stop.”

The bill advanced through the State Affairs committee.