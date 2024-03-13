Data shows Tampa streetcars are most efficient in the nation. HART hopes they stay that way

Streetcar Motorman Jorge Cruz at Dick Greco Plaza, Tampa. By Blannie Whelan/WMNF, Dec. 8, 2020.

A new study shows Tampa’s streetcar system is one of the most efficient in the nation. The county’s transit agency is hoping it stays that way in the coming years.

Justin Wilits is the Director of Planning and Scheduling for Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, or HART.

“It’s really, finally become after 20 or so years, the real asset that a lot of people expected it to be when it was built, in my opinion.”

The CATO Institute compared operating expenses of urban streetcars in cities across the country. Tampa was joined by Tucson, Kansas City, and Philadelphia in having high ridership and low operating costs.

Wilits credits the high ridership for the low cost of service. However, HART is updating the way they calculate transit costs. This new model might create a higher cost estimation per trip for the streetcar.

“It’s still going to be one of the most efficient, lowest cost-per-trip services in the country, so long as we keep operating it free and frequently.”

The streetcar will remain fare-free through September, due to a 700 thousand dollar grant by FDOT. But, come October, the streetcar will need a new source of funding.

“So now the city and HART are trying to work together to identify that funding to both maintain the existing frequent and free service, but also come up with additional costs for the overhead.”

HART is also considering expanding the route of the streetcar.

“The city’s still working on finding funding to extend it up to Palm Avenue and Tampa Heights, and maybe someday beyond.”

The 2.7-mile-long streetcar route links Downtown Tampa to Channelside and Ybor.