David Hogg, St. Pete Beach SunRunner woes, today on WMNF Tampa

Gun control activist David Hogg joins The Skinny on WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM today to discuss his new hybrid PAC, Leaders We Deserve, which hopes to get more candidates under 35 years old on into races for federal office and candidates under 30 years old old running for state offices.

Also on the show today, Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas CEO, Dr. Monika Alesnik who’ll discuss PSTA’s recent decision to implement SunRunner fares a month early after St. Pete Beach complained about homeless riders.

Listen to the show today, Friday, Aug. 25 from 11:06 a.m.-noon via WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM and online via wmnf.org. Join the discussion by calling 813-239-9663, texting 813-433-0885 or by emailing [email protected].