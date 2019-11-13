Deadline to Sign Up For the Affordable Health Care Act is December 15; Premiums Expected to Remain Flat or Decline Slightly

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity, I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up we’ll talk about access to Medical insurance—under the Affordable Care Act.

Florida saw record numbers sign up last year for Obamcare. Nearly 1.8 million people enrolled for 2019, the most of any of the 39 states that use the federal exchange. That was up over the 1.7 million Floridians who signed up the previous year.

We’re in the sign up period again for the Affordable Care Act. What’s new? We’ll find out in a moment.

But first let’s go back a few years to hear what opponents of the ACA were saying six years ago. There were a lot of warnings about the alleged dangers of Obamacare. The chief critics were Republicans and members of the Tea Party. Let’s listen to two of those critics- Congressman Louis Gohmert of Texas and Bill Akins the chair of the Pasco GOP (two years ago)

The list of criticism of the Affordable Care Act is long—yet it remains the law of the land.

We’re joined now by one of the leading experts on the ACA—someone who can answer all your questions about signing up for the ACA.

Melanie Hall, is Executive Director of the Family Health Care Foundation. Contact her for ACA sign-up help at 813-995-1066

