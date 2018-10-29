Listeners respond to debate between Gus Bilirakis and Chris Hunter

Share this:

Election Day is next week and early in-person voting is in full swing; on MidPoint we heard a recent debate in a Congressional race for a seat that includes parts of Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.

Republican Congress member Gus Bilirakis recently debated his Democratic challenger, Chris Hunter. Also on the ballot is Angelika Purkis, who is not affiliated with any political party.

We took calls, emails and texts from listeners.

Also on the show we played comments left by listeners about our last program. It was the first debate for Florida Governor between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

