State Rep. Kevin Steele, R-Dade City, has drawn a challenger as he runs for a second term in 2024.

Trinity Democrat Gary Curry opened a campaign account Monday to run in Pasco County’s House District 55, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Steele had raised $29,000 for his campaign account as of Sept. 30, according to a finance report.