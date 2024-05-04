Donate Now!
Democrat Luther Keith Wilkins will challenge state Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Riverview

Posted on by Staff
Florida Capitol
The Old Florida State Capitol, now a museum, with the new Capitol in the background.

As he runs for re-election in November, state Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Riverview, has drawn a Democratic opponent.

Democrat Luther Keith Wilkins opened an account to challenge Beltran in House District 70, which is made up of parts of Hillsborough and Manatee counties, according to the Division of Elections.

Beltran was first elected in 2018.

Robert “Bobby” Brady Jr. will challenge Chuck Brannan

Meanwhile, Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny has also drawn a challenger.

Democrat Robert “Bobby” Brady Jr. opened a campaign account this week to run against Brannan in House District 10, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The district is made up of Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Union and part of Alachua counties.

Brannan was first elected in 2018 and chairs the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

