Democrat Marilyn Holleran will challenge Sen. Blaise Ingoglia

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, has drawn a Democratic challenger as he seeks re-election in November.

Hudson Democrat Marilyn Holleran opened a campaign account this week to run against Ingoglia in Senate District 11, which is made up of Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and part of Pasco counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Ingoglia, a former chair of the Republican Party of Florida, was elected to the Senate in 2022 after serving eight years in the House.