3 Democrats hoping to unseat Rep. Ross Spano debate online

The three Democrats trying to become their party’s nominee to face incumbent Republican Congress member Ross Spano debated online Friday.

Florida’s 15th Congressional District covers parts of Polk, Hillsborough and Lake Counties.

The candidates were asked about recent demonstrations and police violence.

State Representative Adam Hattersley said if he’s elected to Congress he’ll push for Sensitivity training and de-escalation training for police and making sure the police forces look more like the communities they serve.

One of his primary opponents, Alan Cohn, is a former journalist. Cohn says he went to a Black Lives Matter rally in Tampa last weekend.

The third candidate is U.S. Marine veteran Jesse Philippe.

The debate was hosted by the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

Cohn also brought up a controversial fundraising letter sent by Hattersley’s campaign.

