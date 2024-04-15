DeSantis appoints James Satcher as Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

Elections sign in St. Petersburg at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct., 2018).

On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Satcher as Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune points out that Satcher will have to resign as District 1 Manatee County Commissioner. And “has become known in the community for his far-right stance against abortion rights, and spearheaded efforts to ban abortion clinics from Manatee County. That effort fell short after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody advised the county to defer such policies to state policymakers.”

The office will be on the November 2024 ballot as well.

This is the biography of James Satcher provided by the Governor’s office: